Santa Fe police have arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting at the South Capitol Rail Runner station that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
The body of David Hernandez, 24, of Pojoaque was found in a pool of blood on a bench on the train station's platform after he was shot twice in his left side and stabbed twice in the back, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The second victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot three times in his abdomen and once in his arm, the affidavit said.
Hernandez leaves behind two young children. His family has organized an online GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses.
Arellano was arrested Tuesday night in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street, Santa Fe police announced in a news release issued Wednesday morning.
In addition to counts of murder and attempted murder, he faces one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Arellano told officers he "shot both males in self-defense" to protect himself and a friend who claimed Hernandez and the second victim in the shooting had jumped him and stolen his belongings, according to the affidavit.
Arellano and the friend got into Arellano's Nissan Sentra and drove to the Rail Runner station to confront the two men, he told police. He said he "did not mean to kill anyone," and initially went to the train station to engage in a physical fight.
When he and his friend approached the men, Arellano told police, Hernandez attempted to stab him and the second man pointed a revolver at him. He said he shot both men and also stabbed Hernandez, according to the affidavit.
One witness in an apartment complex across from the station ran down to help the men after he heard the gunshots. By the time he arrived, he found Hernandez dead on the bench, "holding a firearm."
Arellano told police he shot the men with a revolver that could be found in his apartment, along with the knife.
Two women were with Hernandez and his friend moments before the shooting, the affidavit said. They told police they had seen Hernandez and a young man with a skateboard arguing over the price of methamphetamine.
The young man left, one woman said, but then two men came to the platform and began shooting at Hernandez and his friend. The women fled to the Department of Transportation building for safety, the affidavit said.
Other witnesses supported the woman's account of the incident, saying they also had seen two men — one wearing a black hoodie and light pants and one wearing all black — run up to the north side of the platform and attack Hernandez and his friend, who were sitting on the bench.
The two men then got into a silver sedan and sped away, witnesses said.
Police found the Sentra parked outside Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street. The car was registered to Arellano, and police saw a .22 Long Rifle bullet casing on the dashboard, according to the affidavit.
The man who was with Arellano during the attack is not yet facing charges and has not been named as a suspect in the shooting, but the police department was seeking him for questioning Wednesday, a news release said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
While fast-forwarding past the peanut gallery and their simplistic perspectives on profoundly complex socioeconomic inequalities, presented under the guise of "culture" and "community", I noted, Mr. David Brown's observation as most powerful -and truthful. By far.
Tragically, by all appearances, this was another drug deal gone very bad.
Still, as a mixed-Hispano male raised -for the most part- in New Mexico, I can unequivocally state: For every Phill Casaus, there are five potential Matthew Arellanos and three potential victims. Those, that cannot and will not transcend The Stacked Deck that their own country has willfully and craftily dealt to them. Be clear: Hispano/Latino and Native-Americans have long been relegated to a 4th-class citizenry and worker-ant existence - by design. Yet, while personal responsibility can never be excused, -especially in drug deals gone very bad- in the words of an elderly Pentecostal preacher: "Prince, when you tell the Truth, son, you gotta tell it all."
"So-so Society called, tried to put me in check/but they could only get through 1-800-collect/in neglect and denial of the seeds they've sown/deaf to the cry of Tomorrow, and my busy, busy tone...." The Gangsta of Love (c)1997 Jonah Productions/Melchizedek Muse Music
Albuquerque Journal story.
https://www.abqjournal.com/2377695/sfpd-identified-homicide-victim.html
"Arellano said he "did not mean to kill anyone,"
Yeah, I mean who would think that shooting AND stabbing someone would kill them? And everyone knows that if you act in self defense, the right course of action is to flee the scene.
This is one of the saddest stories I have read in a long time.
We really need to be putting a lot more time, money, and effort into our education system—especially K-6.
You can lead horses to water, Russell. If a culture doesn't take education seriously, its hard for the education system to be a miracle worker. Maybe we should canonize good teachers, and not posthumously.
My wife taught English at a community college for 20 years. She lamented that although the state of Hawaii made CC practically free, students often did not take it seriously and dropped out or did poorly. It was the returning students who came back after some life experiences and decided the "ding, fries ready" lifestyle was not for them. Or sometimes, the straight A student was someone who had served time and was released from jail who decided that he (usually he) really wanted to turn his or her life around.
Khal, I commend your wife for her effort [ and her better understanding in general :–} ] but I wonder if by the time the young folks are in CC if the opportunity has past by most of them. I found a Community as Curriculum effective with my 4 to 6 graders. At the high school graduation of some of those kids, I was besieged with requests for Community Service Projects.
The recent story about kids researching the health and environmental impacts on their community, regarding the relocation of an asphalt plant, perhaps serve as a good example of 'Community as Curriculum.'
The problem with 'Community as Curriculum,' as evidenced in the Comments section of that story, is that young people get engaged with their community, get engaged with their future, and then want to make a difference in their lives and for their community.
Such engagement, dare I say empowerment, leads to conflicts with the power establishment, as well as those who perceive folks, young or old, concerned for the health of their community or themselves, as a threat to the economy.
You will perhaps recall David Brown's comments on this topic. Oh well, so it goes...
Anyway Khal, if we can steer towards study of what actually concerns these young people, we might discover they are highly motivated to have some control over their lives. If on the other hand, young folks are understandably dismayed at their prospects, we should understand that with little time nor satisfaction anticipated, young folks will gravitate to sex, drugs and rock and roll.
In these times of Ice Nine, best to you and the wife.
Mr. Klukkert with teachers like you in charge what could possibly go wrong? Let me count the ways ..... time is not of the essence...neither is logic. Frankl if all the
Santa Fe teach staff is as pedantic ‘community as curriculum’ trolls one can’t blame students for turning to sex drugs and rock n roll.
The bottom line is engagement and hope. I suspect you are right that you need to instill both of those early on before the young 'uns get detached and disillusioned.
God, I don't remember what drove me in 4th - 6th grade, but I was in those grades during the mid sixties when there was still a sense of optimism in my community. Good union jobs, good public schools; a good job was a guarantee of a decent middle or working class life. At least where I lived.
I have a work colleague who has relatives who grew up here and she tells me there is not always that sense of optimism or a sense that effort pays off. If you burn out hope, then what you get is as you say, sex, drugs, and maybe rock and roll. And I don't think any of that three is what it used to be...
Related story of how home prices have been driven beyond the reach of most of the folks who live here. These stories are the canaries in the coal mines telling us the whole sociology is, as Tom Petty might say, upside down and inside out. And yellow...
It has to be K-6. And there need to be more male teachers in those early years—and absolutely no offense intended to all the great women educators—but boys that age need more positive male role models.
It’s kind of obvious to point out that it’s primarily young men who are filling up the prisons and morgues. Just like the young men in this sad episode.
I’m not for just throwing money at things but gosh—maybe if we paid teachers a wage where a man (or woman) could provide for their family, that would help. It seems like in this area, our society, so rich with capital and resources, is pathetically miserly.
Spot on. As it happens, my 5th and 6th grade teachers were men. I still remember their names, too. I think at least one of them went back to school on the GI Bill. Many of the teachers in my middle and high school were men. Back then, you could make a living at teaching.
But parenting is important, too. The role models start in the home and community. I read too many stories about dysfunction and suspect a lot of teachers are doing damage control. How do kids grow up to be young men who are scoring meth, looking for a fight, and getting into shootouts?
And the Federal reserve tells us there is no inflation! Have they looked at Meth prices?
"...Two women were with Hernandez and his friend moments before the shooting, the affidavit said. They told police they had seen Hernandez and a young man with a skateboard arguing over the price of methamphetamine...."
Yeah. Drugs and hotheads and weapons. What could possibly go wrong?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.