Santa Fe police arrested three people Thursday in connection with a morning shooting near Paseo del Sol and Jaguar Drive that led to a brief lockdown of Capital High School.
Several vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire, but no one was injured, the police department said in a news release.
A teen boy and two young adults face a slew of charges in the incident.
Elijah Gallegos, 16, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of shooting at or from a vehicle and three counts of conspiracy to shoot at or from a vehicle. Gallegos also was arrested on an unrelated outstanding felony warrant.
Davonne Romero, 23, was charged with the same 12 counts, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Brianna Romero, 20, also faces the dozen weapons-related charges, as well as counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Officers received a call around 10:25 a.m. about gunshots in the area, Capt. Anthony Ortiz said. A second call came in shortly after about more shots fired at The Bluffs at Tierra Contenta apartment complex on Jaguar Drive.
Police found the suspected shooter’s vehicle on Airport Road and detained three people for questioning, Ortiz said.
Two others also were detained.
Capital High went into lockdown around 11 a.m., and the safety procedure was lifted around 12:30 p.m., said Cody Dynarski, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools.
This incident, which is still under investigation, comes less than a week after a man was wounded by a gunshot at a Motel 6 on Cerrillos Road and a drive-by shooting on Riverside Drive, not far from Capital High on the city’s southwest side, left a parked car full of bullet holes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.