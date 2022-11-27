Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Municipal Judge Diane Albert, 65, was shot in her home Friday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide committed by her husband Eric Pinkerton, 63. 

Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies located the two dead in their home Saturday "along with several dead animals," a sheriff's office news release states.

"Eric Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself," the news release says.

