Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Municipal Judge Diane Albert, 65, was shot in her home Friday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide committed by her husband Eric Pinkerton, 63.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies located the two dead in their home Saturday "along with several dead animals," a sheriff's office news release states.
"Eric Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself," the news release says.
Albert's private law practice specialized in patent law. While she lived in Los Ranchos now, she has earlier ties to Los Alamos, having served as a Los Alamos county commissioner and a Los Alamos city councilor in the past. She worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1993 to 2004, according to her law office's website. She was also president of the League of Women Voters of Los Alamos in 1996 and 1997.
“We are heartsick hearing of the untimely death of Diane Albert, our elected municipal judge," Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Mayor Don Lopez wrote in a news release. "She was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can’t ignore that this happened on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women. Our thoughts go out to her family and all those affected.”
"So many thoughts, but so few words," he wrote. "I turned down the station that wanted me to go to camera to speak about Diane. Just couldn’t do it. Diane always entered our home with a smile and usually wearing her bicycle helmet. What a loss."