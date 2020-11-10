A Los Lunas man who led New Mexico State Police on a chase in Cibola County was shot and killed by officers last month after brandishing a rifle and aiming it at officers, the agency said in a news release.
According to the statement, Richard James Romero, 49, led police on a car chase along Interstate 40 around 11 a.m. Oct. 17 after law enforcement attempted a traffic stop. According to police, Romero was wanted on suspicion of being involved in a shooting earlier that day in Valencia County.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle several times using "stop sticks" and other techniques, eventually causing it to crash.
Laguna Pueblo Tribal Police and state police gave multiple commands for Romero to get out of the vehicle and surrender, which he ignored, according to the statement.
A Laguna officer fired a beanbag shot into the driver's side of Romero's vehicle. Romero then pulled out a rifle and began pointing it at officers, the statement said.
State police Officer Gene Gonzales shot Romero.
Emergency medical personnel tried to provide aid, but Romero was declared dead at the scene, the release said. No officers were injured in the incident.
