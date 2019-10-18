Police: Las Vegas, N.M., woman says she killed abusive boyfriend

Police said a Las Vegas, N.M., woman facing a second-degree murder charge called 911 on Thursday to report shooting her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
Jennifer Doane, 50, remained in custody Friday at the San Miguel County jail.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a home in the 2400 block of Jessie Lee Lane after Doane called 911 to report the shooting of Nickolas Wells.
A responding officer asked Doane as she walked out of the home who else was inside, to which Doane responded, “Just my boyfriend that I killed,” the complaint said.
During an interview at the police station, Doane told an investigator that she and her boyfriend had been drinking vodka and she had been “buzzed” but not drunk at the time of the shooting. She said Wells punched her in the stomach, then went to the bedroom, retrieved a revolver, sat beside her on the couch and pointed the gun at his head, demanding that she “pull the trigger.”
Doane, who said she is familiar with firearms, told Wells that a .22-caliber weapon would “bounce around the head,” the complaint said, but told the investigator that because Wells “hurts her, she wanted him to ‘hurt and teach him a lesson.’”
Doane said she then reached over and pulled the trigger, but also claimed to the investigator that “she did not want to hurt” Wells, according to the complaint.
The responding officer found Wells dead on the couch, and a revolver on a stool nearby, the complaint said. The officer found a large amount of empty vodka bottles throughout the home.
Doane told police she and Wells had been together about three years, and that Wells had been abusive to her for about a year. She said she never reported domestic violence to police, friends or family.
A police commander photographed bruises on the left side of Doane’s abdomen and her right inner thigh, the complaint said.
