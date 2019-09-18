A man slain Monday in La Puebla had arrived at a home intoxicated and began threatening others with a knife before Adam Lovato, 34, of Española discharged a firearm as a warning and then fired the fatal shot, New Mexico State Police said in new court documents.
Ivan Maestas, 39, of Alcalde was found dead around 8:20 p.m. Monday in a vehicle that had been driven from the shooting scene, state police said Tuesday. Officers later arrested Lovato and charged him with second-degree murder.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, investigators interviewed people who were at the La Pueblo home at the time of the shooting and identified Lovato as the gunman.
The complaint said Maestas showed up “intoxicated and armed with a knife.”
“He began to threaten everyone at the residence and began to damage property,” state police Agent Jessie Whittaker wrote in a statement of probable cause. “At some point Adam Lovato decided to discharge his firearm to threaten Ivan Maestas to leave the yard. When that did not work, Adam Lovato shot Ivan Maestas.”
Whittaker said Lovato and another man fled from the home when police arrived but later were taken into custody. Officers found a black-and-white, semi-automatic 9 mm pistol and a machete in the bushes.
In an interview, Lovato admitted he shot Maestas, Whittaker said.
Following the shooting, someone tried to drive Maestas to Española Presbyterian Hospital, but the vehicle ran out of gas, and Maestas died of his injuries, police said. The vehicle, a white 1991 Lincoln Town Car, was found in a dirt lot at the intersection of N.M. 68 and Las Vegas Street in Española.
In addition to the murder charge, Lovato was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting police. He remained in custody Wednesday.
Lovato’s initial court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
According to court records, Lovato was convicted in 2013 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Maestas was convicted the same year on charges of aggravated battery and resisting police.