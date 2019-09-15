Police investigating possible homicide near downtown skate park

Santa Fe police are investigating a possible homicide after the discovery of a man whose body was found under a bridge spanning the Santa Fe River near the downtown skate plaza at De Vargas Park.
Lt. Jose Gonzales of the Santa Fe Police Department said police received a call about the body around 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Shortly afterward, police cordoned off the area surrounding the skate park, diverting traffic and asking people to move out beyond police tape lines.
Gonzales said that as of 3 p.m. Sunday officers still had not identified the man, who suffered “blunt force trauma” to his body. Police believe the victim is between 20 and 30 years old.
An officer on the scene told The New Mexican officers were “shutting down the area” as they awaited detectives. The crime scene was still being guarded by police as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Two young men who said they had been skating at the park since about 8 a.m. said police asked them to leave — but stay close by — sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m. The men said they saw no sign of a body but did see “a couple of people running from the scene when police arrived.”
The investigation scene is just blocks away from where 33-year-old Matthew Edward Corral was found dead in late July from what police said was blunt trauma to the chest. Ten days earlier, and just a block away from where Corral was discovered, Jessie Saucedo shot and killed his wife, state employee Ernestine Saucedo, before taking his own life.
Police are asking with information about the case to call 505-428-3710 or Detective Samantha Talamante at 505-470-5170.