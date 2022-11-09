Santa Fe police are investigating a fire that broke out early Wednesday afternoon at the site of a former office building on Otero Street.

Santa Fe Fire Department Assistant Chief Sten Johnson said the fire at 220 Otero St. started about 12:40 p.m.

“The Santa Fe Fire Department’s Prevention Office and the Santa Fe Police Department are collaborating on an investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause remains undetermined at this time,” fire Chief Brian Moya said in a statement.

Popular in the Community