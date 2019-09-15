Santa Fe police are investigating the discovery of a body found under a bridge near the downtown skate plaza at De Vargas Park.
Lt. Jose Gonzales of the Santa Fe Police Department said he received a call about the body from an officer around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Shortly afterward, police cordoned off the area surrounding the skate park, diverting traffic and asking people to move out beyond police tape lines.
An officer on the scene told The New Mexican officers were “shutting down the area” as they awaited detectives.
“This is an active investigation,” he said.
Two young men who said they had been skating at the park since about 8 a.m. said police asked them to leave — but stay close by — sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m. The men said they saw no sign of a body but did see “a couple of people running from the scene when police arrived.”
The investigation scene is just blocks away from where 33-year-old Matthew Edward Corral was found dead in late July from what police said was blunt trauma to the chest. Ten days earlier, and just a block away from where Corral was discovered, Jessie Saucedo shot and killed his wife, state employee Ernestine Saucedo, before taking his own life.