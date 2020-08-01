Santa Fe police were investigating a report of shots fired Saturday night near the Plaza.
The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. near Don Gaspar Avenue and San Francisco Street, police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
No one was injured, Champlin said, and no other details were immediately available.
