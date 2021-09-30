Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting that took place this morning near Paseo Del Sol and Jaguar Drive. There are no known injuries.
Officers received a call around 10:25 a.m. of reported gunshots in the area, said Capt. Anthony Ortiz. They received a second call shortly after about more shots heard at The Bluffs at Tierra Contenta apartment complex off Jaguar Drive.
Police found the suspected shooter's vehicle off Airport Road and detained three people who are being questioned, he said.
Santa Fe Capital High School went into lockdown around 11 a.m., but the safety procedure was lifted around 12:30 p.m., said Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski.
