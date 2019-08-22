Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a student Monday at Santa Fe High School.
Santa Fe police have released little information about the alleged incident, which school officials reported to officers Wednesday. According to redacted police reports, a female student told school officials she was touched inappropriately by a male student in a stairwell at the midtown high school.
Police department spokesman Greg Gurulé said police were still investigating the incident Thursday.
Santa Fe High’s dean of students told police the girl and her mother had spoken with him at the school Wednesday morning about the allegation, according to reports. The dean then called police.
The girl told the dean the assault happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the reports said, adding that police were reviewing surveillance camera footage from the stairwell area.