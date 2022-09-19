TAOS — Area law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a report of a possible stabbing at Taos High School Monday afternoon.
Reports of the incident were overheard on a police scanner around 4 p.m. Monday, with an officer at the scene reporting a suspect had been taken into custody. Radio reports also indicated at least one victim was involved in the incident, but the victim's condition was not known as of Monday evening.
Two Taos High School employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the victim was a student who had been stabbed by at least one assailant, possibly in the neck.
As of 5:30 p.m., several state and town police vehicles were in the high school's front parking lot and surrounded a GMC Yukon. Dried blood appeared to be visible on the rear right passenger side door of the vehicle, and a hat and cellphone were on the ground nearby.
In an email, Taos Police Chief John Wentz said state police will be handling the investigation, but Dominic Lucero, the commander of the Taos state police district, had not responded to requests for information as of Monday evening.
In a phone call, Taos Municipal Schools Interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo would not confirm a stabbing had taken place.
"I can confirm there was an incident at Taos High School," she said.
Trujillo said the school district would be issuing a news release regarding the incident.