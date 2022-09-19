TAOS — Area law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a report of a possible stabbing at Taos High School Monday afternoon.

Reports of the incident were overheard on a police scanner around 4 p.m. Monday, with an officer at the scene reporting a suspect had been taken into custody. Radio reports also indicated at least one victim was involved in the incident, but the victim's condition was not known as of Monday evening.

Two Taos High School employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the victim was a student who had been stabbed by at least one assailant, possibly in the neck.

Popular in the Community