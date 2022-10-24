Law enforcement officials say as many as four people burglarized a pair of area pharmacies late last week, taking cash and an unknown amount of pharmaceutical drugs from each location.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos said deputies responded to the report of a burglary at a Del Norte pharmacy on Caliente Road in Eldorado early Friday morning, where surveillance camera footage revealed four hooded suspects breaking in with a crowbar. 

Not long afterward, a Del Norte location on Galisteo Street in Santa Fe was breached in a similar fashion. Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Aaron Ortiz said four suspects were involved, and the car used in their escape matches a similar description to the 2022 white Buick Enclave detailed by the sheriff's office. 

