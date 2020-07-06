Santa Fe police are investigating a Fourth of July shooting that wounded a man at an apartment on Jaguar Drive.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said a 21-year-old man who was holding a 2-year-old child was shot once in the lower leg around 8 p.m. Saturday and is expected to survive.
The suspect — a young man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers — fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic before police arrived, Gurulé said. He did not identify the suspect.
"The victim was driven by his cousin to Edward Ortiz School, where we met them," Gurulé said. "We do have suspects but no arrests at this time."
The man who was shot was then taken to a local hospital, he said.
Police began patrolling the residence closely, Gurulé said.
The suspect faces charges of aggravated battery, child abuse and shooting from a motor vehicle, Gurulé said, adding the responding officer's report had not been filed Monday.
