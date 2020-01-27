A Capital High School student suspected of posting a Snapchat video of himself brandishing a gun Friday was detained by police Monday morning on campus.
A parent who had heard about the video from his daughter reported it to police, Santa Fe Police Capt. Matthew Champlin said. Detectives spokes with the student at the school Friday and determined the firearm in the video was a pellet gun.
The student told officers he had made the video because he was being bullied at school, Champlin said, adding the boy did not make any direct threats in the video.
Officers were at Capital High on Monday because the student appeared to have posted another video on Snapchat, Champlin said. He did not specify the contents of this second video.
"They are speaking with juvenile probation and parole to determine if charges will be filed," he said.
Champlin said there was no immediate threat at the school.
