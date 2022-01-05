People driving past Harrison Road might have noticed members of the Santa Fe Police Department’s bike team staging meetings in the area during the past few weeks.
The meetings are part of a joint effort between the city and Interfaith Shelter at Pete’s Place to help address concerns over the growing crowds on the road outside the low-barrier homeless shelter. Interim police Chief Paul Joye described it as an effort to help clean up the environment around the shelter.
On Wednesday, Joye said Harrison Road will effectively be the bike team’s “headquarters” for the time being.
“We are working with the shelter itself,” Joye said. “There are some folks who are not allowed to be in the shelter and should not be there trying to get services. They have ... trespassed and have been labeled a ‘do not return.’ If there are folks who are in the area who have legitimate reason to be in the area, we want to help with that.”
The operation is set to continue for a few weeks and will be extended as needed, Joye said.
“We really want to let the results dictate the actions here,” he said. “What feedback are we getting from the shelter? From the folks who live and work here and what capacity we have with the bike team itself? It is a flexible operation, but for the time being, that is going to be their primary focus.”
Harrison Road has been a source of consternation for business owners and residents who have long complained about violent threats, cluttered sidewalks, open drug use, trash and trespassing.
Some of those business owners and residents sued the city over the conditions on Harrison Road, including the owner of Z Pet Hotel, which recently shuttered over concerns about the shelter.
Community Health and Safety Department Director Kyra Ochoa said the city has been working closely with Korina Lopez, the shelter’s new executive director, on strategies to help address any safety concerns.
“This was prompted in large part due to community concerns, but also by her,” Ochoa said. “We saw it as an opportunity to double down on making sure that the shelter can be a good neighbor to the people who live and have businesses on Harrison.”
While the city still has some gaps in its street outreach capacity, Ochoa said, it has funded a mobile hygiene unit and more street outreach workers to help discuss potential service options with homeless people.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.