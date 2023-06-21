A man suspected in a fatal shooting early Monday in southern Santa Fe was arrested Tuesday morning in Wichita, Kan., Santa Fe police announced late Wednesday.

Francisco Javier Grado-Flores, 29, of Santa Fe had injuries when he was arrested by Wichita police and booked in the Sedgwick County jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to a news release. He told officers he had suffered the injuries in a fight.

Grado-Flores is accused of killing Raul Rene Montejano Jr., 27, also of Santa Fe during an incident at a mobile home on Camino Alhambra.