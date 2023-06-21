A man suspected in a fatal shooting early Monday in southern Santa Fe was arrested Tuesday morning in Wichita, Kan., Santa Fe police announced late Wednesday.
Francisco Javier Grado-Flores, 29, of Santa Fe had injuries when he was arrested by Wichita police and booked in the Sedgwick County jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to a news release. He told officers he had suffered the injuries in a fight.
Grado-Flores is accused of killing Raul Rene Montejano Jr., 27, also of Santa Fe during an incident at a mobile home on Camino Alhambra.
The news release did not provide details on how police in Wichita found Grado-Flores.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an interview Tuesday investigators hoped to speak with Grado-Flores about the shooting and the events that led to the violence. “We would like to hear firsthand from him what happened … and get his side of the story as well,” Valdez said.
An arrest warrant affidavit for Grado-Flores says witnesses told officers Montejano was wielding a bat early Monday morning when he arrived at the home of his former girlfriend, who is also the mother of his 3-year-old son. He got into an argument with Grado-Flores, the woman’s new boyfriend, that escalated to violence.
Grado-Flores might have been struck by the bat, while Montejano was fatally struck with gunfire and the woman’s 56-year-old mother was wounded with a gunshot, the affidavit says.
Grado-Flores faces a count of murder and a charge of tampering with evidence, court records show.
The wounded woman told police in an interview at a local hospital her daughter had been in a relationship with Montejano for five years but recently began dating Grado-Flores, who “was respectful and not violent like Mr. Montejano.”
Police said Montejano’s young son was with another family member and not at the scene where his father was killed.
The boy’s mother told police she had taken her son to spend some time with Montejano on Sunday and then went with Grado-Flores to the house she shares with her mother, where the pair drank alcohol in a car.
Montejano showed up with a baseball bat and did not notice the couple inside the car, she said, according to the affidavit. Montejano knocked on her bedroom window with the bat and then used keys she had left inside the front door to get in the home, the affidavit says. Grado-Flores then confronted Montejano, she said.
Grado-Flores does not appear to have a criminal history in New Mexico other than a conviction in May on three traffic-related petty misdemeanors, court records show.
Montejano, however, faced several criminal charges, including counts of domestic violence accusing him of physically harming his son’s mother.