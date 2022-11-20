ALBUQUERQUE — State police have identified the victim from a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday morning and said a New Mexico State University men's basketball player who was wounded in the incident may have been lured to the scene, where he would be assaulted.
Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old UNM student, was pronounced dead on scene of a gunshot wound near the Coronado Hall dormitory. Police have not made any arrests in the case, but a second shooting victim has been identified as Mike Peake, a member of the Aggies' basketball team.
Peake and the Aggies arrived in Albuquerque last Friday to play a game against UNM on Saturday evening. Reports say Peake left the team’s hotel as part of a set-up involving Travis, an unidentified 17-year-old female and two of Travis’ friends, all with the intent of luring Peake to campus to assault him.
“Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim,” a state police statement read. “The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.”
The state police statement said the female was later arrested and booked into the Bernalillo County juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. The other two males, both UNM students, have been identified by state police but have not been arrested.
“Agents are working with the district attorney to determine what, if any, charges they face,” the state police statement read.
Multiple sources said Peake suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and has been in an Albuquerque hospital receiving treatment. NMSU said multiple members of the Aggies’ coaching staff remained in Albuquerque through the weekend to be with Peake. His injury was not considered life threatening.
NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said he and his basketball program will withhold making public statements until all the details of Saturday’s shooting come out.
NMSU has canceled Aggies basketball coach Greg Heiar’s regularly scheduled Monday press briefing with local media. The NMSU basketball team traveled by bus back to Las Cruces on Saturday afternoon, getting pulled over by state police on Interstate 25 south of Socorro. No details about that traffic stop have been released, but Moccia said the team did make it home without further incident.
The shooting forced the postponement of Saturday night’s highly anticipated game between NMSU and UNM. Originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff in The Pit, the game was called off after administrators from both schools agreed not to play.
When and if the game will be made up is still in doubt. A spokesman for UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Sunday the school will not make any statements until a decision is reached on whether the game will be rescheduled or canceled altogether. The Lobos and Aggies are scheduled to meet for a second time on Dec. 3 in Las Cruces.
Multiple sources said Saturday’s incident did not involve student-athletes from UNM.
Social media was buzzing with activity following the shooting. A video surfaced on Twitter of a brawl involving at least a dozen fans during the Lobos-Aggies football game in Las Cruces on Oct. 15. The cellphone footage is said to show Peake in the middle of the fracas. Multiple posts suggested that was the genesis for Saturday’s incident, one in which Peake may have been targeted for retribution.
A 6-foot-7 senior from Chicago, Peake started the first two games this season for the Aggies.
There was no word as of Sunday evening on how refunds for tickets purchased would work. UNM officials were anticipating a crowd of 15,000, making it one of the highest attended games in The Pit in several years. Not since 2015 has a Lobos home game drawn at least 15,000.