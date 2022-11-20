ALBUQUERQUE — State police have identified the victim from a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday morning and said a New Mexico State University men's basketball player who was wounded in the incident may have been lured to the scene, where he would be assaulted.

Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old UNM student, was pronounced dead on scene of a gunshot wound near the Coronado Hall dormitory. Police have not made any arrests in the case, but a second shooting victim has been identified as Mike Peake, a member of the Aggies' basketball team.

Peake and the Aggies arrived in Albuquerque last Friday to play a game against UNM on Saturday evening. Reports say Peake left the team’s hotel as part of a set-up involving Travis, an unidentified 17-year-old female and two of Travis’ friends, all with the intent of luring Peake to campus to assault him.

