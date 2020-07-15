The Santa Fe Police Department has identified the two men who died early Tuesday morning in an automobile crash near the intersection of N.M. 599 and Airport Road.
Daniel Johnson and Christopher Mavis died in the crash, said Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Gurulé, who could not provide their ages.
Johnson and Mavis were declared dead at the scene.
The accident is still under investigation, and police are awaiting blood test results to determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.
"We can confirm that seat belts were not worn in one of the vehicles," Gurulé said.
