Santa Fe police identified the man struck and killed Monday morning on Interstate 25 as 40-year-old James Coriz of Santo Domingo Pueblo.
Coriz's body was found on the side of the highway around 6:50 a.m., according to a news release.
About four hours earlier, officers had responded to a report from a man who said he had crashed his vehicle into a guardrail in the same area of I-25, between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits.
Investigators determined the vehicle involved in the crash also was tied to the death of Coriz, who had been walking on the side of the roadway. The southbound lanes of I-25 between the two exits were closed for nearly six hours Monday as officers investigated.
"Driver impairment is not believed to be a factor in these incidents," the news release said.
It might be of interest to the community to know the identity of the driver.
