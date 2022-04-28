editor's pick Police identify motorcycle rider killed in crash The New Mexican Apr 28, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Wednesday evening crash at West Zia Road and Yucca Street killed 24-year-old motorcycle rider Nathaniel Larranaga of Santa Fe, police said.Larranaga's motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Santa Fe police have provided few other details about the crash, which remains under investigation.The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to call 505-428-3710.It also asked anyone with cellphone photos or video or dashboard camera video of the incident to upload them to the agency's Evidence Link: tinyurl.com/ya6ep38f.As the days warm up, the department said in a news release, drivers should remember to look twice for motorcycles and share the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Read the E-edition View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFierce winds challenge fire crews as growing blazes force more evacuationsCity of Santa Fe 'essentially fired' by auditing firm; state says it will interveneNew Mexico’s largest wildfire remains uncontainedNew Mexico fires still burning, but legacy of anguish begins80 years later, internment camp still an unknown part of Santa Fe historyWildfires in New Mexico grow, merge Saturday as wind limits firefightersFirefighters make progress Sunday on New Mexico wildfiresSanta Fe man charged with shooting at truck driverReality of damage comes home to those affected by Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak blazeSanta Fe police: Suspected serial burglar tied to 18 crimes and $350,000 in thefts Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Rodriguez's dismissal from St. Michael's was not pretty Rescue Report At first meeting, cat choses Santa Fe couple Magic Table Calabacitas Benedict gives brunch a Southwest flair Ringside Seat State lawmaker rejects lobbyist and Planned Parenthood