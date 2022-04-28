A Wednesday evening crash at West Zia Road and Yucca Street killed 24-year-old motorcycle rider Nathaniel Larranaga of Santa Fe, police said.

Larranaga's motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Santa Fe police have provided few other details about the crash, which remains under investigation.

The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to call 505-428-3710.

It also asked anyone with cellphone photos or video or dashboard camera video of the incident to upload them to the agency's Evidence Link: tinyurl.com/ya6ep38f.

As the days warm up, the department said in a news release, drivers should remember to look twice for motorcycles and share the road.

Popular in the Community