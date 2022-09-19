Police identify man killed in Friday motorcycle crash The New Mexican Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police on Monday identified 44-year-old Matthew Herrera of Santa Fe as the motorcycle rider killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle at Cerrillos and Las Soleras roads.Herrera was traveling on Cerrillos Road when a driver turned into his path, causing the collision, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.The two collided in the intersection just after 4 p.m. Friday, causing Herrera to strike a traffic signal post in the median, according to a news release the agency issued Saturday.Police and good Samaritans on scene rendered aid to Herrera until medics arrived; however, he died at the scene.While the investigation remains active, police said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor. Toxicology reports are pending.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call 505-428-3710 or Officer Arthur Maes at 505-955-5685 or email ammaes@santafenm.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on CerrillosSanta Fe County Commission approves 710-lot Esencia subdivision planValdez bike frame maker who lost foot could face fraud probeRonchetti proposes constitutional amendment on abortionPolice say suspects in alleged Home Depot robbery, chase may be tied to other theftsThirteen New Mexico sites renamed to purge derogatory wordSenator reports Pro Tem Stewart to FBI over leaked harassment reportA step forwardProposed county short-term rental rules draw outcryPolice arrest suspects following pursuit that ends downtown, causes lockdown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus There's no silver bullet in crime, but this may be silver lining Whole Hearted Parenting What do children need? Building Santa Fe A home build in another nation makes you appreciate Habitat for Humanity Tale of tails How to safely break up dogfights