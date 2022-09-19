Santa Fe police on Monday identified 44-year-old Matthew Herrera of Santa Fe as the motorcycle rider killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle at Cerrillos and Las Soleras roads.

Herrera was traveling on Cerrillos Road when a driver turned into his path, causing the collision, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.

The two collided in the intersection just after 4 p.m. Friday, causing Herrera to strike a traffic signal post in the median, according to a news release the agency issued Saturday.

