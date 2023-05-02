Santa Fe police on Tuesday identified 21-year-old Ramon Vigil as the man shot to death just after midnight Sunday in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Vigil is the city's third homicide victim of 2023, according to police. 

While investigators have not yet named a suspect in the fatal shooting, Capt. Aaron Ortiz said they have "strong leads" and have been working to identify people who were in the store's parking lot on Zafarano Drive shortly before police responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

