spotlight Police ID man slain at Las Palomas Apartments The New Mexican Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who died early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Hopewell Street apartment complex had at least one gunshot wound, Santa Fe police said Tuesday.Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by officers and paramedics to revive him, the police department said in a news release.Police were called to Las Palomas Apartments, 2001 Hopewell St., around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Vazquez-Salas lying in the parking lot with what initially was described as a head injury.The young man's body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause and manner of his death, which was declared a homicide Sunday.The case remains under investigation, the news release said. Police have not yet named a suspect.The apartment complex also was the site of a homicide in January 2021, and police investigated a drive-by shooting there in early April.Charges against a suspect in last year's slaying of Frank Pete at Las Palomas later were dismissed, however, after prosecutors said witnesses would not cooperate.Police ask anyone with information related to Vazquez-Salas' death to call Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesAt 790,000 acres (and counting), N.M. is headed to its worst fire year in historySanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideBiden plans visit to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico's largest wildfireSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordNedra Matteucci Galleries moving to Canyon RoadA New Mexican revolt ended in violence and a changed territoryPhoto of candidate in a headdress could prove pivotalSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsPlan to build 80 homes near village of Agua Fría wins OK from Santa Fe Planning Commission Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table Classic brownies — with a twist James Barron The almost NorthStars: Those who nearly earned top honors HOLY TRINITY OF FINANCE Making money and marriage work Ringside Seat Lawmaker's review: Speaker Egolf is a villain and hero