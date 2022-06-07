A man who died early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Hopewell Street apartment complex had at least one gunshot wound, Santa Fe police said Tuesday.

Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by officers and paramedics to revive him, the police department said in a news release.

Police were called to Las Palomas Apartments, 2001 Hopewell St., around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Vazquez-Salas lying in the parking lot with what initially was described as a head injury.

The young man's body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause and manner of his death, which was declared a homicide Sunday.

The case remains under investigation, the news release said. Police have not yet named a suspect.

The apartment complex also was the site of a homicide in January 2021, and police investigated a drive-by shooting there in early April.

Charges against a suspect in last year's slaying of Frank Pete at Las Palomas later were dismissed, however, after prosecutors said witnesses would not cooperate.

Police ask anyone with information related to Vazquez-Salas' death to call Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.

