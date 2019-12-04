Police fear missing Santa Fe man could be in danger

Santa Fe police said they are concerned that a 20-year old Santa Fe man who has been missing for two weeks could be endangered.
Daniel Viktor Gisler was last seen Nov. 19. He’s nearly 6 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said in a news release issued Wednesday. The announcement didn’t offer any other information about Gisler’s disappearance.
His father, Viktor Gisler, said he couldn’t say much about his missing son because he didn’t want to interfere with the investigation, but he said he was worried.
“I’ve been investigating for two weeks now, and I’m out of energy,” Viktor Gisler said. “I’m anxious at night.”
Daniel Gisler has a black tattoo encircling his left elbow of a forest and flying birds.
His car, a 2000 burgundy Toyota Camry with a black hood, also is missing. The licence plate is listed on the state’s missing persons site as PHR515, but a photo posted on social media shows the number as NMH157.
Police ask that anyone who has information about Daniel Gisler’s whereabouts call Detective A. Guerrero at 505-955-5230.
