Muhammad Afzaal Hussain

 City of Española Facebook page

This week's fatal shooting of Española planning director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain could be connected to the slayings of two other Muslim men in Albuquerque, authorities said, spurring outrage and fear that deadly racial attacks could continue in the city.

Albuquerque police and the FBI held a news conference Thursday morning in front of the Islamic Center of New Mexico to announce investigators have found a "strong possibility" Hussain's killer might have been the perpetrator in two other unsolved homicides — the fatal shootings of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi in November and Aftab Hussein, 41, in July. Both men were from Afghanistan, according to police, while Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was Pakistani.

Albuquerque police Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said law enforcement officials want the public's help identifying the "cowardly" person who has been ambushing and shooting Muslim men throughout the city.

