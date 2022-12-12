centerpiece breaking Police end standoff at Cerro Gordo apartment complex By Nathan Lederman nlederman@sfnewmexican.com Nathan Lederman Author email Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tactical officers with the Santa Fe Police Department on Cerro Gordo on Monday. The department has yet to release details in the incident. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Henry M. Lopez Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police engaged in a standoff Monday at a Cerro Gordo Road apartment complex, asking residents in a unit to exit “peacefully" as officers waited outside with guns drawn.The department issued an alert for residents of the road's 1200 block to shelter in place around 11 a.m.Capt. Bryan Martinez said he could not immediately comment on the situation.Members of the Santa Fe police SWAT team were stationed outside the complex, along with a negotiator and other officers who specifically called for “Raymond Lopez” to come out of the apartment.Officers asked residents of other units at the complex to move away from their windows.This is a developing story. Check back here for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesLabor leaders decry plan to rescind telework policy for state employeesNeighbors report longtime problems at home where homicide victim foundSanta Fe police release interview video of sword slaying suspectsFormer state senator files lawsuit against Lujan Grisham over alleged threatsAttorney general sues operator of Las Vegas hospital, alleging 'unconscionable' practicesLand sale clears the way for Richards extensionSanta Fe holiday celebrations return in person from pandemic pauseLas Vegas, N.M., man arrested in shooting death of his visiting uncleGathering in Santa Fe seeks housing solutionsInternational Folk Art Market moving event to Railyard Park in 2023 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Cases big and small call into question justice for all Building Santa Fe Consider the transformer and a world with bigger power needs Phill Casaus A Christmas story to restore your faith in tomorrow Ringside Seat Those good old days were often a mirage