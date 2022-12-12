Dec 12 standoff Cerro Gordo

Tactical officers with the Santa Fe Police Department on Cerro Gordo on Monday. The department has yet to release details in the incident. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

 Henry M. Lopez

Santa Fe police engaged in a standoff Monday at a Cerro Gordo Road apartment complex, asking residents in a unit to exit “peacefully" as officers waited outside with guns drawn.

The department issued an alert for residents of the road's 1200 block to shelter in place around 11 a.m.

Capt. Bryan Martinez said he could not immediately comment on the situation.

