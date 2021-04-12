A violent carjacking in a parking lot at a Rail Runner Express station south of Santa Fe sent an elderly man to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.
The attack comes one week after a shooting at the Rail Runner's South Capitol train station killed one man and left another critically injured.
Santa Fe police responded to a report around 9 a.m. Monday at the N.M. 599 train station that a 73-year-old man had been shot by a gunman who stole his car.
The extent of the man's injuries was not clear. Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said he had been taken to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery.
Police have not yet named the victim and do not have a suspect in the carjacking.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the injured man had approached a deputy who was completing paperwork in a gravel parking lot near the Rail Runner stop. The man told the deputy he had been shot in the face by a man who drove off in his car.
Police are searching for the stolen vehicle, a black Chrysler 300 sedan with a yellow New Mexico license plate bearing the number 145-WSF, Joye said.
The car was last seen traveling south on Interstate 25 and may have a broken window, Joye said, because glass was found at the scene.
The Rail Runner commuter train will not be stopping at the N.M. 599 Station until further notice, said Augusta Meyers, a spokeswoman for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the train's operation. The transit district would arrange transportation for anyone who parked at the N.M. 599 if the train was still prohibited from stopping there later in the day, she said.
Although neither shooting this month at a Rail Runner station occurred on a train, and neither appeared to be connected to the train, Meyers said the incidents were concerning and do "not bode well" for the transit district as it tries to rebuild public interest in riding the train so quickly after it relaunched its services.
The train was shut down to passengers for nearly a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began offering passenger service again March 8.
"We want to make sure people feel safe when they're taking our trains," Meyers said.
New measures to ensure safety and security at Rail Runner stations may be addressed in the near future, she added. "It's still early, but you can bet we're going to be looking at [more safety measures] soon."
Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano on charges of murder and attempted murder in last week's shooting at the South Capitol Station. The shooting killed 24-year-old David Hernandez of Pojoaque and wounded 38-year-old Eli Trujillo. Police believe a dispute over a drug deal between the two victims and a friend of Arellano's prompted the deadly incident.
In a news released issued Monday, the Santa Fe Police department advised anyone who sees the black Chrysler 300 to call 911 immediately and not attempt to approach the car.
The agency also asked anyone with information regarding the carjacking incident to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or 505-427-3710.
Oh Dear God… My thoughts and prayers go out to this poor man and his family… Things are quickly starting to spiral out of control in this town. Violent Crime and theft are going way up. We are in desperate need of some REAL leadership. City Hall is a broken mess. Our Mayor and his overpaid lackies are a Joke and our Police Force is an even bigger joke. Our District Attorney’s Office is grossly incompetent and our Judges are weak and soft on crime… If things don’t drastically change soon, things are going to go from Very Bad to Extremely Worse.
Um, maybe, after the second shooting in two weeks at Railrunner stations, it is time to beef up security at Railrunner stations.
town not down
What is really going on in this town. This down is riddled with drug addicts looking for something to steal so they can get their next fix. This is truly disturbing as well as disgusting.
