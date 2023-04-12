The Santa Fe Police Department is required to start paying rent for two properties it uses at the city airport after a September 2022 complaint from the Federal Aviation Administration flagged the arrangement.

The City Council approved two leases Wednesday to bring the Santa Fe Regional Airport into compliance with FAA regulations, particularly one stating no tenant on airport land be given a right not offered to all other tenants.

Each lease requires the police department to pay back rent for the six years it has used the properties.

