The Santa Fe Police Department is required to start paying rent for two properties it uses at the city airport after a September 2022 complaint from the Federal Aviation Administration flagged the arrangement.
The City Council approved two leases Wednesday to bring the Santa Fe Regional Airport into compliance with FAA regulations, particularly one stating no tenant on airport land be given a right not offered to all other tenants.
Each lease requires the police department to pay back rent for the six years it has used the properties.
City Asset Manager Terry Lease said the contracts would bring the airport into compliance.
“We do not have a current appraisal,” Lease told councilors Wednesday. “We did our best to estimate a current fair market rent. Our intention is to have an appraisal done by an appraiser experienced with airport work and, if need be, we can make adjustments to the rent.”
The police department uses 1.47-acre property on Huey Road for fleet and evidence storage, and it uses a 2-acre property off Aviation Drive as a shooting range. The department will pay annual rents of $19,209.90 and $21,136, respectively, for use of the properties.
The following were among other items approved unanimously by council Wednesday:
Opting into national opioid settlement agreements with Teva and Allergan in the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other companies.
A settlement agreement between the city and WildEarth Guardians over the city’s application for a permit for return-flow credit.
A contract for $2.16 million in federal funding with H.O. Construction to build the 0.38-mile Cañada Rincon Trail.
A contract for $2.85 million to Insituform Technologies to rehabilitate approximately 15,300 feet of sewer lines.
A contract for $1.2 million to SAFEbuilt for third-party plan review services for the Land Use Department.