A 49-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe police said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred before 6:16 a.m., when officers arrived at the scene, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.

The man was riding southbound with the flow of traffic when a vehicle driven by an unknown driver struck him from behind and didn't stop, according to the release.

