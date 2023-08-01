editor's pick Police: Cyclist injured in hit-and-run on Old Pecos Trail The New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 49-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe police said.The hit-and-run incident occurred before 6:16 a.m., when officers arrived at the scene, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.The man was riding southbound with the flow of traffic when a vehicle driven by an unknown driver struck him from behind and didn't stop, according to the release.Investigators believe the vehicle was a white and gold sedan.Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Officer Jeremy Duran at 505-603-1545. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe's new coffee chain getting — and causing — heavy trafficSanta Fe rent case led to couple losing control of art collection worth millionsPresident Biden set to visit New Mexico next weekLa Familia fires longtime doctor who spoke about internal turmoilSanta Fe police: Two arrested after chase in stolen carSanta Fe announces Spanish Market road closuresTown of Taos asks Taos County to hand over the historic plazaLujan Grisham loses another Cabinet secretaryState police: 14-year-old boy shot, killed girl in QuestaSuspected intoxicated driver crashes at police academy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Conflict from a tasting room doesn't go down smoothly Ringside seat Sound and fury: Noisy scofflaws enrage senior citizen Etiquette Rules! Planning for anniversary of loved one's death can help bring comfort Phill Casaus A rose is a rose is a moment of humanity