Greg Bowers of Albuquerque on Wednesday leaves Sky Coffee, a Santa Fe Railyard business. A barista says the shop has been burglarized several times over the past few weeks and now no longer accepts cash.
A homeless man rests on a stone wall Wednesday at Railyard Park. Santa Fe police recently completed a monthlong sweep of downtown and the Railyard after people and business operators complained about vagrancy and other issues.
The Santa Fe Police Department recently completed a 30-day operation that brought increased patrols to the Plaza and Railyard areas, though its impact remains uncertain to some area businesses and regulars.
Spurred by complaints about crime and vagrants, the department in April said officers would be focusing on complaints of disorderly conduct and illegal camping, among other community issues, during a monthlong operation. But some area regulars said police patrols from Operation Santa Fe Junction were not omnipresent and weren't sure if issues were solved.
Cruz Hermosillo, who has worked as a private security guard in the Railyard since January, said he didn't notice additional officers in the area.