Santa Fe police have determined the fatal shootings Thursday of Ernestine Saucedo, 32, and her husband, Jessie Saucedo, 34, were a murder-suicide.
The couple were found shortly after noon Thursday in a white BMW SUV outside the state Public Education Department building on Don Gaspar Avenue, where Ernestine Saucedo worked.
Detectives found that Jessie Saucedo shot his wife twice in the upper chest with a semi-automatic pistol as she sat in the front passenger seat, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by Deputy Chief Ben Valdez.
Jessie Saucedo was found in the driver’s seat with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the release said.
The firearm was found inside the vehicle.
According to police, although the couple were married, they had not been living together for several weeks.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led to up the murder-suicide, the news release said.
Ernestine Saucedo was a renowned Santa Fe singer who performed under her maiden name, Ernestine Romero.