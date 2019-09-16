Santa Fe police Monday were still looking for suspects in connection with the homicide of a man whose body was found late Sunday morning downtown under the Guadalupe Street bridge next to the De Vargas skate park.
The victim’s name has not yet been released, as detectives were trying to reach the 37-year-old man’s family Monday in hopes of confirming where he lived, police Capt. Paul Joye said.
Officers responded to the area at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, where the found the man dead “with obvious signs of blunt force trauma,” according to a police statement released Sunday afternoon. The area was cordoned off and traffic diverted for hours.
Joye said a detective had attended the man’s autopsy Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no arrests and no known suspects, police spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
This is the fifth homicide in Santa Fe this year.
Initial 911 dispatch reports that suggested the victim had been found with his head and hand cut off were not true, according to Joye, who said “nothing was cut off.”
Joye would only say the state Office of the Medical Investigator had not yet confirmed a cause of death.
According to police reports, initial reports about the body Sunday morning came from a man sitting on a bench at the front of the park across from the office of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, who approached three city Parks and Recreation employees who were switching out trash bags nearby.
Responding officers met the “distraught” employees , who told the officers that there was a body under the bridge and led them down into the arroyo near the bridge on South Guadalupe Street, the reports said.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, homicide detectives were at Railyard Park off Cerrillos Road interviewing a woman in her 20s wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree, police reports said.
The woman “was rocking back and forth while speaking with the detectives,” and was heard yelling. She was detained for assault on a police officer, the reports said. She was brought to the police department but was later released by detectives.