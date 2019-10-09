A clerk at a Santa Fe adult entertainment store told police early Tuesday he had been attacked and tied up with tape during a robbery, police reports say.
Police arrived at Arcade News, 2821 Cerrillos Road, shortly after 2 a.m. to find the 18-year-old man in the dark, his wrists and ankles bound with clear Scotch tape, according to the reports, several portions of which were redacted by police.
The reports indicate the store’s cash register appeared to have been forced open and was empty, power cords were unplugged, a computer monitor was overturned on the floor, and rubber bongs and sex toys were strewn about. No one else was found inside.
The reports say the employee told officers an unidentified robber came through the back of the building, knocked him out and tied him up.
Officers found the store’s power had been shut off. Investigators took DNA swabs from several areas, including door handles, circuit breaker switches and a power box lever.
The clerk was taken to a hospital, where he told an officer “that it was like any other day. However, today he was going to work a double shift from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. [and] someone had to have planned [the robbery].”
The clerk also consented to have his DNA tested in order to eliminate him as a suspect.
The store’s regional manager — referred to in the reports as “Pinky” — arrived from Albuquerque and attempted to help investigators get a copy of interior surveillance video.
An unredacted part of the report referenced video images seen by officers. The video showed the clerk at the register at about midnight, completing a sale with another man and then continuing a conversation with the man, according to the report. The video then showed the customer leaving and the clerk locking the door.
Police spokesman Greg Gurulé said Wednesday the case was still being investigated, no one had been arrested and no suspects had been identified.
