Property crime in the city is on the rise, Santa Fe police data shows.

But Chief Paul Joye said the increasing number of incidents — such as 88 break-ins and burglaries and 253 thefts and larcenies in August alone — don't necessarily mean more people are committing crimes.

During a city Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, he attributed higher numbers of vehicle thefts, burglaries and larcenies to repeat offenders.

