Two police cars are parked in April in the Santa Fe Railyard as part of a 30-day operation increasing officer presence in the downtown area to limit crime. Santa Fe police are on pace to work more overtime this year than their 28,000 hours in 2022.
Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye during an interview in April. Joye said the increase in the force’s overtime can be attributed to a staffing shortage, more total calls for police and a need for police presence at summer events.
For Santa Fe police, the 40-hour work week is becoming as rare as a shift with few calls for service.
Chief Paul Joye said more officers are working more hours this year but acknowledged there is “no one answer” to the police department’s increasing overtime hours.
The rise in OT this year can be attributed to several factors, Joye said, including staffing issues and a higher call volume, as well as operations like DWI checkpoints and retail store security. Add that to a need for significant police presence at summer events such as the burning of Zozobra, this weekend’s Fiesta de Santa Fe and the city’s outdoor summer markets, and the department is on track to surpass the 28,000 overtime hours officers worked in 2022.
According to records obtained in a public records request, overtime cost the department $1.3 million last year. About three-fourths of the department’s officers have logged overtime this year.
Layered within the costs of overtime is the overall crime picture in Santa Fe. According to statistics provided by police, Santa Fe has seen a rise in several areas of crime this year.
As of July, the department has reported a 22% increase in motor vehicle theft — it has become a nationwide issue, Joye said — as well as a 43% increase in burglaries, and breaking and entering reports.
The department reported a more than 16% increase in all the offenses it includes in a monthly report to the City Council’s Public Safety Committee.
Against the backdrop of those figures, Joye said the volume of calls for service is up more than 10% over last year. The department has received 57,381 calls as of Thursday, compared with 50,881 in the same time frame last year.
Those numbers are increasing to pre-pandemic levels after a significant drop in 2020.
Joye said the increase in calls is having an impact on overtime.
“The timing of certain crimes and critical incidents also affects overtime,” he said. “If we get a bad crash that is requiring resources, and it happens at 10 or 11 at night, now a swing shift is going to stay over to handle that.”
Staffing levels have also dropped slightly. The department’s current vacancy rate is 13%, with 22 vacant officer positions. SFPD is budgeted for 169.
During a December public meeting update, city councilors commended Joye’s recruiting and retention efforts that brought the vacancy rate down to 9% after a high of 22% earlier that year.
The department’s budget for the current fiscal year, which began in July, tops $36 million, with about $24 million budgeted for salaries, wages and benefits.
The department’s overtime costs are covered not only through the city budget, but also by federal and state grants and private sources.
During the most recent fiscal year, SFPD received about $250,000 in reimbursements for police overtime, Joye said.
A portion of the reimbursements came from the state Department of Transportation through grant programs for efforts like “Click It or Ticket” for seatbelt awareness and End DWI. Contracts show the state agency allocated about $84,000 for overtime reimbursement for traffic operations and checkpoints targeting drunken drivers and seatbelt safety, as well as road rage incidents.
Officers also earned overtime providing security for both Walmart stores, Lowe’s and Home Depot in Santa Fe, for a charge of $68 per hour per officer, invoices show. One Walmart store paid the department about $36,000 to staff two officers for each day in December.
The pressure placed on the department by staffing shortages plays a role. Joye noted about $142,000 in overtime went toward criminal investigations, $212,000 to extensions of shifts and $240,000 to “minimum staffing coverage” in the previous fiscal year. Many of those costs, he added, are unavoidable.
“If an officer picks up a case that is involved — if it’s more than a single shift can deal with as far as the investigative needs for that case — if they want to work with detectives to handle that case, I’ll pay them the overtime if they want to come in with detectives to help move that case along,” he said. “They have the initial knowledge of the incident and the case. I can’t say it happens that often, but it’s a situation where I make that available for folks.”
Joye said “the most expensive day of the year” comes when Zozobra is burned. A year ago, overtime pay for police was $28,172 (the costs for this year’s event have not been tabulated).
The department foots the bill for police overtime expenses related to Zozobra and some other large events.
Meanwhile, some officers’ earnings in overtime have made up significant chunks of their total compensation.
According to police records, Officer Erasmo Montijo earned more than $37,000 in overtime pay last year; Officer Enrique Moreno earned more than $32,000. Officer Nicholas Lafleur has received more than $33,000 in OT pay so far in 2023.
Joye said all overtime has to be documented, along with a justification by a supervisor on duty. He noted sergeants cannot just “call people in and have them stay over just because they want people on the shift.”
“No one can just put in for overtime for no reason,” he said. “Everything has to be justified, and someone has to have authorized it.”
Joye also said the department’s policies allow for an officer to work up to 16 hours per shift, but there isn’t necessarily a ceiling for hours worked weekly.
“We do everything we can to make sure they aren’t working too much,” Joye said.