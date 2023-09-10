For Santa Fe police, the 40-hour work week is becoming as rare as a shift with few calls for service.

Chief Paul Joye said more officers are working more hours this year but acknowledged there is “no one answer” to the police department’s increasing overtime hours.

The rise in OT this year can be attributed to several factors, Joye said, including staffing issues and a higher call volume, as well as operations like DWI checkpoints and retail store security. Add that to a need for significant police presence at summer events such as the burning of Zozobra, this weekend’s Fiesta de Santa Fe and the city’s outdoor summer markets, and the department is on track to surpass the 28,000 overtime hours officers worked in 2022.

