Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla wrecked his city-owned police cruiser last month, but the accident went unreported in what appears to be a violation of department policy.
On the afternoon of April 22, the chief was on patrol when he said he clipped a curb while making a U-turn in search of a vehicle that had been involved in a disorderly conduct call, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
"When that happened, the way that the wheel hit, it dislodged the ball joint on his vehicle, so they had to replace that," Valdez said.
The accident rendered the car inoperable and required a tow.
While Padilla reported the incident to Valdez, a close ally who is the deputy chief of administration, no official report was taken.
Valdez said the accident was so minor it didn't warrant one. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office or another outside law enforcement agency would only be called to file a report if "there's something that shows" negligence, such as distracted driving, or if the accident was considered a crash, he said.
The department's policy on accidents involving police vehicles states otherwise.
"Accidents involving police vehicles, no matter how minor, will be recorded and documented by an outside agency," the policy states under duties of commanders and supervisors. "A New Mexico Uniform Accident report will be executed along with the city of Santa Fe Safety Report."
In Padilla's case, neither report was taken.
Padilla said in a statement Tuesday the incident didn't merit the involvement of an outside agency.
"Through my experience as a supervisor and police commander, I know when it is required to contact an outside agency for damage to a department vehicle and when it is not necessary," he said. "This incident did not meet the criteria to be considered a crash, therefore, it was not necessary to report it as a crash. As the chief of the police department, anything I do will face criticism. To assume the policy and past practice were not followed is uncalled for and undeserving. I will continue to serve Santa Fe with integrity."
The chief also said he frequently patrols "the streets of our community to contribute to the crime fighting efforts of our department members and to ensure I have my hand on the pulse of what officers deal with on a daily basis."
Padilla also echoed Valdez's explanation of the accident, saying he hit a curb while performing a U-turn.
The department's policy states that "if damage to the police vehicle is severe enough to require towing from the scene of the accident, the investigating commander/supervisor will conduct an inventory of all accessories and equipment which will be submitted with the accident/supervisor reports," among other responsibilities.
In Padilla's case, that wasn't done either.
Valdez said every incident is handled on a case-by-case basis.
"It just kind of depends," he said. "If it is something that is attributed to distracted driving and then at that point it would go with the protocol, like if they were to strike a fixed object like a vehicle or a sign or something like that."
Asked how he knew the chief wasn't, for example, reaching for his cellphone when he struck the curb, Valdez said he made the determination "based on what the chief told me on this."
"That’s what he informed me," Valdez said. "But, you know, I’m assuming he told his boss and let him know, 'Here’s the premise.' And if it was something where they said, 'Yeah here’s what happened. It was distracted driving or I was reaching for my cellphone or here’s what this was,' at that point we’d be able to say, 'Yeah, this was not just trying to maneuver or to catch up to a vehicle.' "
Did Valdez just take the chief's word on what happened?
"When this question came up, I asked him about this," he said. "So what I can do is I can ask and see if he reported to his boss, and that’s where the determination was made. But I can follow up with you on that here in a second."
However, Valdez did not provide the additional follow-up information.
Asked how the chief's story could be verified without investigating the incident, Valdez said a "good point" had been raised.
"What I’ll do is I’ll ask that question, and I’ll get you an answer," said Valdez, who didn't provide an answer to that question either.
Kristine Mihelcic, the city's constituent and council services director, said in an email the city recognizes that hundreds if not thousands of cars hit a pothole or a curb on a daily basis.
"In this instance, it was Chief Padilla that hit a curb while on patrol," she wrote. "Thank you to our city Fleet Division for getting his unit back into service and thank you to our police department for serving our community."
