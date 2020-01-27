A Capital High School student accused of posting a Snapchat video of himself brandishing what police believe was a BB gun faces a petty misdemeanor count of interfering with the public.
Officers detained the boy on campus Monday morning after he was accused of posting a second video to Snapchat, and he later was escorted to the juvenile probation office, Santa Fe Police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
The student, who was not been identified by police, told officers he had made the video Friday because he was being bullied at school, Champlin said, adding the boy did not make any direct threats in the video.
While there was no immediate threat to Capital High or any students there, a police report of the incident said perceived threats in the boy's videos prompted several students to miss school or leave early Monday.
A parent who had heard about the first video from his daughter reported it to police, Champlin said.
A detective visited the boy's home Saturday, where the boy admitted to making the Snapchat video, in which he was holding a gun and said he was going to "take care of business," the police report said.
"[The boy] got a little emotional with his eyes becoming watery," the detective wrote. "... [He] then informed me he had a friend that just passed away recently and that other kids at school have just been talking a lot of 'crap' about him in general, but did not give specifics."
The detective took a BB gun, a BB pistol and a carbon dioxide cartridge from the boy's home and entered them into evidence at the Santa Fe Police Department, according to the report. The boy's father allowed the detective to search the home and no other gun were found.
Officers were at Capital High on Monday because the student appeared to have posted another video on Snapchat, Champlin said. He did not specify the contents of this second video.
According to the police report, another student showed school staff the second video, which the boy had posted while he was sitting in an office at the school.
The boy faces a count of interfering with staff, public officials or the general public, the report said.
