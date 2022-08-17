Wanted poster for Ricky Martinez Jr.

A wanted poster for suspected armed robber Ricky Martinez Jr. put out by Española police Tuesday. 

A man in Northern New Mexico is suspected of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in less than a two-week span, and a Blake's Lotaburger employee was killed in the latest, according to Española police Chief Mizel Garcia. 

On Tuesday night the suspect — identified as Ricky Martinez Jr., 31 — is said to have robbed the Blake's on Paseo de Oñate in Española. Garcia confirmed an employee at the fast-food chain was shot and killed during the incident. 

Tuesday's episode is one of seven robberies Martinez is suspected of throughout Española in recent days, Garcia said. He added the suspect is believed to have committed recent robberies in Santa Fe and Taos as well. 

