A man in Northern New Mexico is suspected of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in less than a two-week span, and a Blake's Lotaburger employee was killed in the latest, according to Española police Chief Mizel Garcia.
On Tuesday night the suspect — identified as Ricky Martinez Jr., 31 — is said to have robbed the Blake's on Paseo de Oñate in Española. Garcia confirmed an employee at the fast-food chain was shot and killed during the incident.
Tuesday's episode is one of seven robberies Martinez is suspected of throughout Española in recent days, Garcia said. He added the suspect is believed to have committed recent robberies in Santa Fe and Taos as well.
Garcia said his department has been working with the FBI, state police and agencies in Santa Fe and Taos to find Martinez. He said Tuesday marked an escalation in the suspect's behavior.
"We need anybody who knows who this person is to contact us because he's already escalated to a point where he's taken a life," Garcia said.
He added the Crime Stoppers reward for information on Martinez has been increased from $1,000 to $5,000 due to last night's incident, and state police are making their presence in the city more visible due to the crime spree.
"I wanted our community to know that we are out there, we are on surveillance — we are looking for him," Garcia said.
Martinez is also wanted by U.S. Marshal office for "an undisclosed federal warrant," Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a news release.
“My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family [of Martinez's victim],” Vigil said. “The safety of the public is my first priority.”
Vigil said his administration raised police pay in the budget that took effect on July 1 and added three new police positions.
“We are in the hiring process this week for certified officers and police cadets,” Vigil said.