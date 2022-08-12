The mystery surrounding Samuel Cordero’s death may revolve around one central question: Why was he at Ragle Park before daylight Wednesday?

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Cordero’s car was found by officers at the park, indicating he had stepped out of his vehicle there at an unusual time Wednesday morning.

“We know he drove there,” Ortiz said, “but [we are still investigating] why he was within the park away from his vehicle.”

