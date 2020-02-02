Investigators from the city's police and fire departments are seeking the cause of a possible arson fire at a construction site just south of Capital High School around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Captain Anthony Tapia of the Santa Fe Police Department said investigators are looking into the possibility of arson.
"It looks like accelerant was possibly used to start the fire," said Tapia, adding that no one was hurt.
He said the fire burned 18 rolls of artificial turf and 10 bags of base course at the site, near Capital High School's athletic field. The school district is currently upgrading the baseball field and moving the softball field at the school, so the material might have been onsite to be used in that project, Tapia said.
