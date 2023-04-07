More than 3,400 Public Service Company of New Mexico customers went without power for a time Thursday night after a motorist attempting to elude Santa Fe police crashed into an electric pole at the intersection of Agua Fria Street and Antonio Lane.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after a driver in a silver Saturn was seen going through red lights. A chase ensued and led to the arrests of the driver, Cesar Barba-Villegas, and passengers Brittney Romero-Alvarez and Dominic Vigil.

Barba-Villegas is charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; driving while under the influence of drugs; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.

