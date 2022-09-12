Santa Fe police, stymied in their attempt to track down suspects in an armed robbery at Home Depot on Monday morning, arrested a man and woman later in the day following a chase that included a collision with an officer’s cruiser and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory in part of the downtown area.

The suspects, who were not immediately identified by police, were arrested near Guadalupe and West De Vargas streets following a chase from the midtown area, where they had evaded a traffic stop, struck an officer’s vehicle and fled, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.

In a news release, the Santa Fe Police Department said the man who was arrested is believed to be directly involved in the Home Depot incident.

Popular in the Community