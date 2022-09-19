New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of firing a gun Monday afternoon at his ex-girlfriend's car near Las Acequias Park on Calle Atajo.

Salvador Sanchez Reyes, 41, was apprehended during a traffic stop Monday evening on Interstate 25 at the rest area near La Bajada, Santa Fe police said in a news release. He was expected to be booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Sanchez Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a firearm, the release said.

Popular in the Community