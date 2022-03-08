New Mexico State Police has charged Karl Rougemont, 31, of Santa Fe with an open count of murder in the fatal shooting of Chris Vigil, 40, during an apparent road rage incident Monday evening near the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road.
Both men were city of Santa Fe employees who worked in the Water Division of the Public Utilities Department, according to the city's website.
Rougemont was a collections specialist and Vigil was a automated meter reader, the website says.
Witness interviews and video footage revealed both men were driving west on St. Michael's when they stopped, got out of their vehicles and began fighting, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
According to the affidavit, at one point "Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist, Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately 5 times. Vigil was shot at least once and Rougemont was able to get up and walk backwards to his vehicle."
When police arrived on the scene shortly after 5 p.m., they began rendering aid to Vigil, the document says. Emergency medical personnel then transported Vigil to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
When police attempted to interview Rougemont he requested an attorney, the affidavit says.
Police recovered a firearm, two magazines and four fired casings from the scene.
The affidavit says the incident occurred within 100 yards of at least one inhabited building.
In addition to murder, Rougemont is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, court records show.
The city’s first homicide of 2022 comes in a six-day stretch that has seen four violent deaths in the area. A Santa Fe police officer and retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., were killed Wednesday during a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit of a suspect on Interstate 25 just past Old Pecos Trail. A woman is facing murder charges in their deaths. On Friday, an Edgewood man was charged with an open count of murder after he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother.
There were 11 homicides in Santa Fe County in 2021, along with the high-profile shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust film production at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Hollywood star Alec Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live bullet. That incident is still under investigation.
Maybe a former/current city employee and perhaps graduated from Pecos High School.
Semi-interesting comment Eric. Please elaborate and expand. From my standpoint you must have some bad vibes with Pecos and the City Santa Fe. Actually very inappropriate since someone died over a childish road rage incident. Where I grew up, if you could not defend yourself with your hands, you don't belong in a fight.
Wow- way to read into things. It was a simple one line comment on who the shooter might be- speculative? Yes but nowhere did I mention a dislike or "bad vibe" from either residents of Pecos or employees of the city. I have family that live in Pecos and I know a handful of people that work for the city. Take your meds and chill out.
No need for meed Allen. It was a simple question. I asked you to expand on your assumptions. You did not. Your initial comments towards Pecos and the City of Santa Fe were negative. Think before you press enter on your keyboard bro
Angel Ortiz Mar 8, 2022 3:59pm
"No need for meed Allen. It was a simple question. I asked you to expand on your assumptions. You did not. Your initial comments towards Pecos and the City of Santa Fe were negative. Think before you press enter on your keyboard bro"
Ha, perfect. Ignore the fact that you can't point out 1 negative comment that was literally made about Pecos or city employees. Why? Because nothing negative was mentioned! However, your ability to read through the lines and read my mind (apparently) is enough for you. Re-read my comment again and PLEASE point out to me where my comments are negative. You do understand that some people in this section ask if the shooter happens to be a certain individual from a lawsuit and another also mentions his employment with the city? Practice what you preach and think before you press enter, BRO!
Why do you have to go there? I mean really!! Isn't there anything else you could contribute to the discussion other than bad mouthing people you do not know?
One dead and one in serious competition for spending a decade or two in the Greybar Hotel. Why do people have to be this testy and dumb?
Khal. It is very disturbing to me. I grew up here and seeing all of the escalation in violence is very troublesome. It is bad enough someone died from gunfire during a fist fight but an innocent bystander could have also been killed or injured.
It is incredibly disturbing. Seems the distance between getting annoyed with someone and escalating to verbal and then physical violence is getting smaller and smaller.
I broke up a road rage fight up in Los Alamos once, about a dozen years ago. I watched two guys ramp it up with their vehicles from the time we all left LANL roadways headed towards North Mesa. They finally stopped their cars, got out, and started swinging and grappling. I stopped my own car and hollered at them (and they were both big guys compared to me) "I'm the county transportation commissioner! Break it up! I know you both have LANL badges and if this goes any further, you will both be arrested and flipping burgers instead of having good jobs!" Of course as the chair of the county transportation commission, I had zero legal authority but I figured it was worth a try to keep those two guys out of jail and from losing their jobs or putting each other in the hospital.
They were startled, astonished, and separated and things cooled off before anything really bad happened. We all shook hands. I went home, opened a beer, and let out a deep breath. If I tried that again these days, probably both warring parties would beat me up or take turns shooting me.
We need to re-learn some perspective on these real or imaginary slights, even if there are no guns in play.
Nicely done Khal. Kudos for your actions. In today's world, I'm not sure how that would work out. As you stated, the level of escalation is growing and more people have weapons. Sad state of affairs. Always have to watch your six wherever you go now.
The weird part is both these gentlemen had real jobs and something to lose. Its not like they had no identity other than machismo. I don't get it.
I wonder if it's the same guy. ABQ Journal 6/23/19, article on NM State settelments,
$150,000 to Karl Rougemont, who filed a lawsuit in 2015 alleging he was injured during a defensive tactics demonstration while he was a cadet at the law enforcement academy.
He was a police cadet and was also working for the City as a water meter tech.
