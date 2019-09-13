TAOS — Following a two-week investigation, New Mexico State Police have arrested a suspect in the death of World Cup Café owner Patrick Larkin.
Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya said state police officers arrested 51-year-old Greg Steele, a Taos County resident, Friday and charged him in connection with Larkin’s death.
While Larkin’s death has been investigated as a homicide, Montoya said he could not specify the exact charges filed against Steele because charging documents had not yet reached his office as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Larkin’s body was found hidden in the brush on Cuchilla Road on Aug. 28, a day after he was reported missing from his home a mile away in Llano Quemado.
Rumors spread quickly and anxieties rose among area residents as state police agents worked to canvass the neighborhood south of Taos where Larkin’s body was found, examining phone records for people tied to the case and processing forensic evidence.
Montoya said more information will be released in coming days to answer lingering questions about how Larkin died and how Steele’s case will be handled by the courts under his jurisdiction.
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said earlier this week that it could take at least 90 days for Larkin’s autopsy report to be completed.
This story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of The New Mexican.