A murder suspect's cousin was arrested Friday after being accused of tampering with surveillance video that showed numerous angles of a fatal Dec. 30 shooting on Rufina Street. 

Jose Delgado's served arrest warrant was filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The 30-year-old is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon, according to online court records.

His cousin, suspect Mark Delgado Jr., was still at large late Monday afternoon. He is accused of fatally shooting James Towle, 55, on the street outside of Dave's Muffler Shop and is charged with first-degree murder. 