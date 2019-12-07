Police have arrested a suspect in what they are calling the murder of a Santa Fe man.
New Mexico State Police arrested James Garcia and an alleged accomplice Saturday morning on Forest Road 333 in Albuquerque.
Police have charged Garcia, 26, with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Viktor Gisler, 20, whose body was found Friday afternoon in Santa Fe.
Garcia also is charged with tampering with evidence and a probation violation.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the arrest warrants, search warrants and statements are sealed and will remain that way until Garcia's first court hearing.
"There was some information related to the investigation we don't want out there yet," he said.
According to a news release, state police saw Mercady Jalessa Rose Montoya driving a red Dodge Stratus with a license plate matching the car Garcia was believed to be traveling in.
State police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but Montoya drove in reverse. That's when they saw "Garcia inside the vehicle attempting to hide under blankets," the news release states.
State police say Montoya almost struck an officer and led police on a chase where they had to hit the car with a "pursuit intervention technique" to make the vehicle stop. Both Garcia and Montoya were uninjured.
Montoya, 27, has a history of running from police. She has had two cases this year in Santa Fe County that involve charges of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, court records show.
Garcia and Montoya were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque. Montoya will most likely be arraigned in Albuquerque on the aggravated fleeing, aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. Tapia said Garcia will be transported sometime in the next few days to face arraignment in Santa Fe.
Gisler's cause of death is still unknown, pending an autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. He was reported missing Nov. 21 after last being seen at his mother's house the evening of Nov. 19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Requiescat In Pace, Daniel, and I hope they arrested the right guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.