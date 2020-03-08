Santa Fe police have identified two more suspects in connection with the Feb. 8 holdup at the Burrito Spot restaurant.
According to criminal complaints obtained from Santa Fe Magistrate Court, Natalia Moya-Flores, 19, and Crystal Lerouge, 20, both of Santa Fe, also are suspected of taking part in the robbery, based on the result of a police investigation.
Police had arrested Marissa Montoya, 18, the first suspect in the case, in mid-February. Montoya is suspected of holding two employees of the restaurant at gunpoint while her accomplices played other roles in the robbery.
According to the complaints, Detective Bryan Martinez of the Santa Fe Police Department was on the lookout for Moya-Flores, identified by Montoya as one of the other participants in the crime. Martinez found Flores driving in the area of Llano Street and St. Michael's Drive around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
At that time, Moya-Flores was with another woman who turned out to be Lerouge's sister. Both women accompanied Martinez to the police station, where Flores admitted she served as the lookout in the robbery and then named Lerouge as the third party.
Moya-Flores told Martinez it was Montoya's idea to rob the restaurant, perhaps using a BB gun that was in the car the three women are suspected of using in the robbery, according to the documents. Martinez recovered the gun, stored in the trunk of the car Flores was driving, during his investigation.
The criminal complaints charge the pair with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and an online search of court records shows the two women are scheduled to make their first appearance in court March 24.
Whether the two women are in jail is unclear. An online search of Santa Fe County jail inmates Sunday did not yield results.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.